Damian Lillard scores Trail Blazers-record 59 points

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored a franchise-record 59 points and matched his career high with nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 101-86 on Saturday night.

Lillard surpassed Damon Stoudamire’s previous record of 54 points with a step-back 3-pointer. The crowd on its feet, he raised his arms in celebration then pounded his chest.

The win kept the Blazers ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just two games left.

It was Lillard’s 27th game with 30 or more points this season, a franchise high. Stoudamire set the previous franchise record for points on Jan. 14, 2005, at New Orleans.

Gordon Hayward had 21 points for the Jazz, battling with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth spot in the West and home court advantage. Before the loss to the Blazers, Utah had won five of its last six games.