PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested on Friday morning after leading police on a chase through Hillsboro.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office say a woman hit three cars on TV Highway at Cornelius Pass Road. She then almost hit a construction worker at 209th Avenue and Cornelius Pass Road.

Officers used spikes to stop her at 170th Avenue and TV Highway. She was arrested and charged with reckless driving, hit and run and attempting to elude a police officer.