Portland man, 20, accused of raping teen runaway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old is accused of raping a runaway 13-year-old and giving her drugs over a period of days in Portland.

The teen told police at Powell Park in Southeast Portland the man, Ahmed Hadir Ahmed, told her he killed someone. Police investigated and found no homicide, but learned the teen was getting drugs from him and that he sexually assaulted her.

Ahmed was arrested and faces numerous charges:

— 2nd-degree rape

— 2 counts of 2nd-degree sodomy

— 2nd-degree unlawful sexual penetration

— 1st-degree sex abuse

— delivery of meth to a minor

— 1st-degree delivery of a controlled substance to a minor

He’s being held in the Multnomah County Jail.