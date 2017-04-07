Man suspected of robbing 2 NE Portland banks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is suspected of robbing two banks in Northeast Portland Friday afternoon, Portland police said.

The suspect first tried to rob the Bank of the West on NE Halsey Street at 1:08 p.m. Employees told police the man came in and implied he had a gun when he demanded money. He left the bank without anything.

Employees described a black man in his 40s who was 6-foot-1-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a blue baseball cap and dark clothing.

Then at 1:20 p.m. a man police believe is the same suspect from the first incident implied he had a gun and demanded money from the Advantis Credit Union on NE 15th Avenue. In that robbery, he did take an undisclosed amount of cash.

Employees described a black man in his 30s or 40s, 5-foot-10-inches tall and 180 pounds wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone who see the suspect is asked to call 911 or if you know where he is, contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503.823.1081.