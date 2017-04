PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fishermen were rescued from a boat near Multnomah Falls on Friday morning.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the Coast Guard responded to a boat on the Columbia River that reported it was taking on water and sinking.

Four fishermen were rescued but their condition is unknown. At least one person was transported by a Life Flight helicopter to a hospital.

I-84 near Troutdale was briefly shut down.

Helicopter exiting and traffic is lined up for a ways. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/w6r3nTEY2I — Joseph Dames (@JosephKOIN) April 7, 2017