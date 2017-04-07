Deputy injured during traffic stop in Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a traffic stop near Woodburn Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was trying to stop a car on NE Boones Ferry Road near Highway 99.

During the traffic stop, the deputy was hit by the car and injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shots were also fired, but the sheriff’s office did not say whether they were fired by the deputy or the driver of the stopped car.

The Oregon State Police are investigating the incident.