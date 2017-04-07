Boy, 3, dies, dad critical in Longview trailer fire

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — A 3-year-old boy died and his father was critically burned when fire swept through a travel trailer in Longview late Thursday night.

A family of 4 was living in the travel trailer behind 963 17th Avenue, Longview Police and Fire said in a release. When firefighters arrived around 11:25 p.m., an emotional group of people said there was a young child who might be trapped inside.

The trailer, which was plugged into a residence for electricity, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire had spread to a nearby vehicle.

Fire swept through this travel trailer behind a home in Longview, taking the life of a 3-year-old boy and critically burning his dad, April 6, 2017 (Longview Police and Fire)

The fire was near the front door and blocked the family’s primary escape route. The husband, wife and daughter were able to get out through a front window, but the boy was trapped inside.

Five people required treatment at a hospital — the husband, wife and their 2-year-old daughter, the grandmother plus a neighbor. Four people were taken to PeaceHealth St Johns Medical Center in Longview, while the boy’s father was transferred to Legacy Emmanuel’s Burn Center.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.