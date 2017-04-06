World reacts to US missile strike in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian air base Thursday night in retaliation for a chemical attack that killed dozens.

It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president.

Trump ordered the strikes without approval from Congress or the backing of the United Nations.

U.S. officials said he had the right to use force to defend national interests and to protect civilians from atrocities. Syria called the attack an “aggression”.

How American politicians and global leaders reacted:

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base saying he “fully supports” President Trump’s decision.

“In both word and action” Trump “sent a strong and clear message” that “the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated,” Netanyahu said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the “Australian government strongly supports the swift and just response of the United States” in launching a rocket attack on a Syrian air base.

A senior Russian lawmaker said the U.S. strike on Syria likely has put an end to hopes for Russia-U.S. cooperation in Syria.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Kremlin-controlled upper house of parliament said on Facebook that the prospective U.S.-Russian anti-terror coalition has been “put to rest without even being born.” Kosachev added that “it’s a pity,” suggesting that Trump had been pressured to act by the Pentagon.

He added that while “Russian cruise missiles strike the terrorists, U.S. missiles strike Syrian government forces who are spearheading the fight against the terrorists.”

Saudi Arabia praised Trump for his “courageous decision.” The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the missile launch by Trump was the right response to “the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it.”

Iran condemned the U.S. missile strike on Syria, saying the “unilateral action is dangerous, destructive and violates the principles of international law.”

Please see my statement following the US military strike in Syria: pic.twitter.com/MmiFY1LNxS — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2017

This action in Syria was appropriate and just. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/oIlOT65zTC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 7, 2017

Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities. But the President's failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 7, 2017

My statement on U.S. strikes in Syria: https://t.co/3IimScx54S pic.twitter.com/zjcV2j74cU — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 7, 2017

The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

Senator Rubio releases statement after U.S. conducted air strikes against Assad regime in Syria https://t.co/FHWzmEfLIr pic.twitter.com/syjrXQ4dCo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2017

This is an act of war. Congress needs to come back into session & hold a debate. Anything less is an abdication of our responsibility. https://t.co/GvHML3ByeI — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) April 7, 2017