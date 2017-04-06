Jackson School Road will close between US 26 and Evergreen for work on a roundabout at Meek and Scotch Church roads. The weekend closure of Jackson School Road starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7. The road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 10. Drivers should use either Glencoe Road or Brookwood Parkway during the closure.

Once Jackson School Road reopens, drivers will be able to use the new roundabout at Meek Road. Scotch Church Road will remain closed through April while crews complete the connection to the roundabout.