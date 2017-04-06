Realtor charged after rummaging through cabinets

Related Coverage Watch: Realtor rummages through home cabinets

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A realtor caught on camera rummaging through the cabinets of a home he was showing now faces burglary charges.

Allyson Clark said she allowed realtor Cory Escott to show her family’s Vancouver home. When she checked the security video, she saw Escott alone in her home, in casual clothes and gloves, looking through the kitchen cabinets.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Escott said he was checking in the cabinets for mice after he heard a scratching sound. He said he dropped the house key into the cabinet, and that’s why he was reaching in and moving things around.

“It didn’t happen the way it’s been said on the news, so I’m not going to respond right now,” he told KOIN 6 News after the incident.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Escott allegedly stole 12 Oxycodone tablets.

Cory Escott is charged with residential burglary, which is a felony and third degree theft. Those charges could amount to 10 years in prison. He is due in court in Clark County on April 25.