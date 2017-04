Related Coverage Property owner: Eviction notice served on R2DToo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right 2Dream Too, the homeless camp that stayed for more than 5 years at NW 4th and Burnside, will move to a site near the Moda Center.

The official announcement will be made at a 4 p.m. Thursday press conference, officials said.

The Thunderbird site for R2DToo will have a grant through Ride Connection to help the residents travel and get to social service providers.

