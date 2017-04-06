Oregon couple indicted in death of 5-year-old girl

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury had indicted a Central Oregon couple accused of causing the death of 5-year-old girl.

Court records show Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia of Redmond are charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal mistreatment. Garcia is the girl’s father and Horn-Garcia her stepmother.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says paramedics responding to a 9-1-1 call on Dec. 21 found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at a Redmond hospital.

Hummel says investigators pieced together the girl’s final months. He says: “Suffice it to say she went through hell.”

Garcia and Horn-Garcia are scheduled to make their initial court appearance Friday. Court records do not list a defense attorney to speak on their behalf.