Officer previously warned Quanice Hayes about fake gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon police officer says he had warned a teen shot by a fellow police officer that carrying a fake gun might get him killed one day.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that a Portland police report obtained by the newspaper states Officer Gregory Adrian had met 17-year-old Quanice Hayes during a car prowl months before his death. Adrian encountered Hayes after he and a friend were accused of breaking into a car.

Officers found a fake gun in the teens’ belongings. Adrian says the pair was firmly told that the toy gun looked real and may get them killed if they carried it or pointed at someone.

Court record say Hayes was shot by a police officer he reached toward his waistband as they were trying to arrest him. An internal investigation is still ongoing.