Lawsuit: Seattle mayor molested boy in 1980s

Mayor Ed Murray flatly denied the allegations

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray applauds another speaker at a news conference detailing a proposed property-tax levy to raise $275 million over five years to fight homelessness, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Seattle. Murray said that the plan focuses on housing with more than two-thirds of the money providing short-, medium- and long-term housing through rental subsidies. Money raised would also expand substance abuse treatment and expand so-called navigation teams of officers and experts who go out to connect people with housing and other services, among other measures. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Seattle’s mayor of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he also abused them.

Mayor Ed Murray’s personal spokesman, Jeff Reading, said in a statement that the allegations are false, politically motivated and that Murray would fight them.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a 46-year-old man, identified only by his initials, said the abuse began in 1986 when he was 15.

Separately, the newspaper reported that two other men said they knew Murray when they lived in a Portland, Oregon, center for troubled children. They accuse Murray of abusing them in the 1980s.

The Times said one of them talked with a social worker and detective at the time. No charges were filed.