Hang on to your hats: High winds expected Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high wind watch has been issued for the coast and Coast Range Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

A strengthening storm will pass just offshore, increasing southerly wind. Locations along the coast will likely see gusts of 60-70 mph.

While there are no advisories for the Willamette Valley, it’ll be a windy day. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible along the I-5 corridor.

Expect scattered showers and sun breaks throughout the day Friday. Highs will be in the upper-50s.

Due to the wet winter, the ground is saturated, so it won’t take much for a tree or power line to come down.

Stay updated with the more from the KOIN 6 News Weather Center.

Per @NWSPortland, strong winds expected on Friday in the Portland area with gusts possible up to 40-50 mph. https://t.co/nl0t30EwIO #pdxtst — PortlandBEM (@PortlandBEM) April 6, 2017