Dyson, Segura help Mariners to 1st win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarrod Dyson hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and Jean Segura drove in a run later in the inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 2 entering the ninth before Danny Valencia walked with one out and Carlos Ruiz was plunked by Ken Giles (0-1). They were replaced by pinch-runners Taylor Motter and Guillermo Heredia before Dyson’s fly ball landed between left fielder Nori Aoki and center fielder Jake Marisnick to allow Motter to score and put Seattle on top.

Segura singled with two outs to send Heredia home for an insurance run that made it 4-2.

Dan Altavilla (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Edwin Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Mitch Haniger homered in the third and Kyle Seager’s RBI tied it in the sixth to help the Mariners to their first win of the year after dropping the first three games of this series.

George Springer hit a leadoff homer for Houston, and Marwin Gonzalez added his second homer of the year with a solo shot in the third to put the Astros up 2-1.

Houston starter Joe Musgrove allowed five hits and two runs while walking three in five-plus innings.

Ariel Miranda yielded five hits and two runs in five innings in his 11th major league start.

Springer’s 11th career leadoff homer gave Houston a 1-0 lead. It was his second straight at-bat with a home run after his three-run shot with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the 13th lifted the Astros to a 5-3 win on Wednesday night.

The Mariners tied it in the third inning on Haniger’s two-out homer.

Gonzalez put Houston back on top when he sent Miranda’s first pitch of the third inning into the seats in left field to make it 2-1.

Springer also provided a defensive highlight on a foul ball hit by Jean Segura with two outs in the fifth inning. He chased it down the right field line, reached back into the crowd to catch it before tumbling backward over the wall and into the stands while holding onto it to end the inning.

The Astros had a chance to extend their lead in the fifth inning when they had the bases loaded with no outs. But Jose Altuve grounded into a double play and Miranda retired Carlos Beltran after intentionally walking Carlos Correa.

Musgrove had retired seven of the last batters he faced before Haniger and Robinson Cano hit back to back singles to start the sixth inning. Nelson Cruz drew a walk to load the bases and chase Musgrove. The Mariners tied it when Haniger scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Seager which left Cruz out at second.

But Feliz retired the next two batters to limit the damage.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Houston starter Collin McHugh, who is on the 10-day disabled list after dealing with “dead arm” this spring, allowed three hits and three runs in one inning of a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Yovani Gallardo will make his Mariners debut when he opposes Jesse Chavez as Seattle starts a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Gallardo went 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA in 23 starts for Baltimore in 2016.

Astros: Right-hander Mike Fiers makes his 2017 debut when he opposes Kansas City’s Jason Vargas when the Astros open a three-game series against the Royals on Friday. Fiers went 11-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 31 games last season.