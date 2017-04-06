1 dead, 6 injured in 2 crashes near Vernonia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died and six others were injured in two separate crashes on Wednesday near Vernonia.

18-year-old Levi Woolstenhulme of Rainier was killed around 6 p.m. near Mist Driver and Pebble Creek Road. The car he was riding in went off the road, over an embankment and down a hill. The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Vernonia and a passenger, also a 17-year-old girl from Vernonia, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The crash is being investigated but officials suspect speed was a factor.

Later Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m., four Scappoose Rural Fire District firefighters were injured in the 31000 block of Raymond Creek Road when the engine they were in rolled down an embankment.

The firefighters were not seriously injured.