Viral posts raise question: Is creepy a crime?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Facebook posts written by metro area women describe scary experiences with their kids.

At least 3 different stories have made the rounds in which local moms describe a man who watched and followed them as they shopped with their children. The incidents reportedly happened at the Sherwood Target and Tanasbourne shopping area, including Target.

The women wrote that they reported the incidents to store security and police. But was there a crime?

Posting a scary experience on social media may be a natural instinct for some, like these women who want to warn their fellow moms. But there could be some real consequences for posting your experiences.

“Folks tend to jump to conclusions more often than not,” Sherwood police Captain Mark Daniel said.

Daniel said his department is investigating the incident in Sherwood where a woman said a man followed within 10 feet of her and her 2 young daughters around Target for nearly an hour.

That woman posted a photo of the man, which she later deleted, but not before it was shared countless times.

“Posting that photo on social media is kind of risky,” Daniel said. “We don’t know if there was a crime that was actually committed.”

Daniel said following someone around and being creepy are not crimes.

Social media expert and associate professor at PSU Erin Spottswood explained some of the consequences of viral posts.

She said with all the communication technology at our fingertips, even if we’re just trying to document our own experiences, it can risk targeting people.

Spottswood said if something similar happens to you, it’s OK to share it on Facebook, but be mindful of including any descriptions of the person involved.

“You really risk that individual’s credibility, reputation, their safety,” she said. “Unless you know for certain they’re doing something incriminating, or any kind of nefarious behavior, you really put them at a whole ton of risk.”

Police said that just because someone is creepy, that doesn’t make them a criminal. Their advice if you feel threatened is to call 911 as it’s happening instead of sharing it online after the fact.