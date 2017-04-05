Survivor tells PSU athletes sex assault ‘never OK’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For more than two years, Brenda Tracy has been speaking to college football players around the country, advocating for a culture change on college campuses.

At Portland State University, students and community members heard Tracy’s emotional story. She described in detail the attack she says happened in 1998, when she was raped by 4 men at Oregon State University. She says two of them were football players.

“I was in and out of consciousness, unable to move my body,” Tracy said. “I was being assaulted by all four men.”

She hopes no one else will have to share her horrifying experience. That’s why she’s made it her mission to travel to college campuses across the country, letting football players know how they can help end sexual violence.

“People are listening, people are wanting to get engaged and involved and that means a lot to me,” Tracy told KOIN. “Not only that, but hearing back from survivors.”

Student athletes at PSU are vowing to play a role in the culture change Tracy is pushing for.

“It’s basically setting the expectation that sexual assault and physical violence are never OK and I’m asking coaches to draw a line in the sand with their athletes,” Tracy said.

Head football coach for the PSU Vikings, Bruce Barnum, was there Wednesday with members of his team.

“As much as we can do to be preventative, that’s what we do,” Barnum said. “It’s a hot topic, honestly all year. It’s my fear, my fear something is going to happen.”

A new study done at PSU found that 13% of undergraduate women report experiencing sexual violence. Of those, 36% say they were attacked by fellow students. That’s why Tracy wants her message to go beyond athletes, to everyone who walks the grounds of a college campus.

“This is a human issue,” Tracy said. “It affects all of us and it’s on all of us to get involved with this issue.”