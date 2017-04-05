Salem SWAT busts alleged heroin distributors

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested by the Salem Police SWAT Team following a month-long investigation into heroin distribution.

Jeffrey Bledsoe, Adrianne Santrizos and Brian Bledsoe were arrested around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at 2245 Maple Avenue NE, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Santrizos and Jeffrey Bledsoe were identified as distributors in both Marion and Polk counties.

Investigators said they found more than 14 ounces of heroin, nearly 11 grams of cocaine and residue amounts of meth at the residence.

Jeffrey Bledsoe and Santrizos both face 12 various heroin charges, 4 cocaine charges and one meth charge.

Brian Bledsoe was arrested for possession of heroin.