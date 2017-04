Related Coverage Man found at Dougan Falls Bridge was killed

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested in connection with the death of Christopher Libert, who was found dead at Dougan Falls on April 1.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Serrato, 40, on murder charges on Thursday.

Investigators said Serrato is a “known associate” of Libert, who was also from Portland.

Authorities said Libert died a violet death, both stabbed a shot, before his body was found by a camper Saturday morning.