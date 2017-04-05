Portland 911 suffers short ‘loss of power’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Radio and phone systems with the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) in Portland are resorted after going down Wednesday morning.

“Portland 911 has suffered a loss of power – all radios and incoming lines are not functioning,” BOEC tweeted at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

About two minutes later, the agency tweeted out that they were moving operations to a “backup facility.”

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, which is a private agency that helps search and rescue crews with radio communications, posted a tweet at 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday that “the backup power didn’t come on” for BOEC’s operations.

By 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday BOEC said “systems coming back” and urged people to only call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, BOEC released a statement that said normal operations had resumed. The exact cause to the power outage is not known. The down time was estimated to be 25-30 minutes, according to BOEC.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau said that the radio outage did impact bureau operations. In Central Precinct, a minimum of two officers were required on each call and officers were told not to do any self-initiated policing.

Lieutenant Chad Gaidos, a spokesperson with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed there was a “brief interruption in radio traffic.”

The impact to the sheriff’s office “was that primary dispatch services were converted over to secondary systems, which are currently still in use.”

Gaidos said response times for the sheriff’s office were not likely going to be impacted by the outage.

“During the transition our deputies were able to communicate with one another, and continued to respond to calls they had been dispatched to,” he said.

The Gresham Police Department confirmed its computer assisted dispatch (CAD) services were impacted by the outage.

BOEC said a debriefing has been ordered. KOIN 6 News will continue to track this story.