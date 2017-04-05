Dog ‘Brie’ back with owner after stolen car found

Related Coverage Owner ‘terrified’ after car stolen with dog inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was reunited with her beloved dog Wednesday, just days after someone stole her car with the dog inside.

Sydni Martens told KOIN 6 News officers with Gresham Police Dept. contacted her Wednesday afternoon and said her dog, Brie, and car were found, but they were at different locations.

Martens said police took her to a trailer where the person who took Brie was staying. That’s where they reportedly found Brie and other items stolen out of her car.

She recovered her car from another location shortly afterwards.

