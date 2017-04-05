Oregon kayaker gets flesh-eating parasite in Colombia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Rob Bart, his dream vacation kayaking in Colombia turned into a slow-motion nightmare.

During the last 2 weeks of December, the 37-year-old took the expedition kayaking trip on the Samana River, a place he’s wanted to go for 10 years.

That river has “just been opened to kayakers and tourists because the FARC conflict ended,” Bart told KOIN 6 News. “We were there with a bunch of government scientists and they were saying this was the most dangerous part of Colombia 3 years ago.”

He said the Amazon is beautiful and untouched in that region, but very hot and muggy.

“There were about 500 sand fly bites that I got on my legs, which is part of where I got leishmaniasis.”

Leishmaniasis is a flesh-eating parasite that’s contracted from sand flies, he said.

“Basically it attacks the body’s immune system and so you get these massive sores from the body breaking itself down,” he said. “It’s a very common disease but very little is known about it.”

After he got home, he said he noticed 2 little “ingrown hairs or almost pimples.” His girlfriend — who is an ER nurse — helped keep an eye on them. They began to get bigger and bigger and about a month later were too big to ignore.

He’s “got 3 pretty big sores:” on his knee — which makes it hard to bend his knee — his foot and his 4th toe, both of which are very swollen.

The doctor who examined him and later tests confirmed Bart had leishmaniasis, a common worldwide problem with very little known about it.

Currently there are 2 ways to treat it: an intravenous drug or an oral pill. The 3-week IV treatment includes a “PICC line into your heart, basically,” he said. The oral pill, Impavido, is only made by one company in the world, Profounda.

“The shelf price on the drug that I’m taking is $57,000 for 28 days,” Bart said. “So I jokingly say I have a $2000-a-day drug habit right now.”

There are only between 15-30 patients each year who need treatment for leishmaniasis. The population of users is “ultra orphan,” meaning the costs need to be spread out over fewer patients. — Profounda CEO Todd MacLaughlan

But Bart caught a break when he contacted Profounda about the drug and CEO Todd MacLaughlan called him back.

“He said, ‘Listen, I’m going to make you the offer of a lifetime and I’m going to donate the drug to you so you can get the treatment you need,'” Bart said.

As for why they donated the drug, Impavido to Bart, MacLaughlan told KOIN 6 News, “I guess I connected with him and his story and heard the anxiety in his voice that made me donate the product to him through the pharmacy.”

He said he knew he made the right decision “especially when I saw the smile on his face after he received the drug, and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

MacLaughlan said Profounda has donated the drug in similar cases for about 30% of patients needing the drug.

Bart said the drug will take care of the symptoms and the sores will go away in time, between 3 and 7 weeks after treatment.

He hopes to “just be able to walk without pain again,” and wants to get the word out about leishmaniasis.

“This is a common disease, it’s very treatable and there’s almost no information available on it.”

But would he go back to Colombia?

“Yeah, I would go back to Colombia, for sure,” he said. “I would be a little bit more careful about wearing pants and socks and being vigilant about not being as bitten.”