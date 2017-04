PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new animated video released by NASA shows what will happen to the Cassini spacecraft now orbiting Saturn.

Cassini, launched in October 1997, will begin its final trip through Saturn’s rings later this month. Cassini will go through the rings 22 times before plunging into the surface of Saturn.

We're about to begin the final chapter of this remarkable story, the #GrandFinale at Saturn. Details: https://t.co/nYTscGSjRN pic.twitter.com/p9i1tNsUsL — CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) April 4, 2017