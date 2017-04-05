Man wanted after pointing gun at 2 victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is wanted after pointing a gun at two people early Tuesday morning in Vancouver parking lots.

Vancouver Police said the suspect first pointed his gun at someone in a convenience store parking lot on NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. The suspect was inside a dark-colored car when he chased the victim until the victim ran back inside the store.

The suspect later pointed his gun at another victim in a nearby grocery store parking lot. Police said in that incident, he demanded property but the victim got away.

The incidents happened before 4:45 a.m. on April 4.

Vancouver police are looking for information that will help them find the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video. If you recognize the suspect, call Detective Neil Martin at 360.487.7423.