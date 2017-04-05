Jaime Tinoco charged for spitting on official

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jaime Tinoco, the man accused of killing Nicole Laube, is facing a new grand jury indictment out of Marion County that claims he spit on an Oregon State Police employee.

The indictment against Tinoco was filed on May 31 and charges him with one count of aggravated harassment. He remains in custody in Washington County. An arraignment date in Marion County has not been set.

This is the second time Tinoco has been accused of either assaulting or spitting on a law enforcement staff in Marion County.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2016, according to court records.

Tinoco’s aggravated murder trial was delayed in Washington County in March after the former lead detective on the case testified that he failed to promptly turn over potential discovery material to the defense.

Discovery material could be considered evidence in a case, or simply paperwork, that the defense is entitled to review.

In this case, the information that was not turned over, until one day before opening statements, was information on tips the sheriff’s office received during its investigation into Tinoco’s alleged role in Laube’s death.

Court records show that he stabbed Laube in the heart. Prosecutors state in court documents that Tinoco was likely planning on raping Laube at an apartment complex off of Southwest Barnes Road.

Tinoco was convicted in Lane County for kidnapping and raping a woman in Eugene after he escaped from a field trip with the Washington County Juvenile Department.

The aggravated murder trial is now scheduled to start on May 31, with jury selection. Opening statements will likely be presented June 6. The trial is scheduled to conclude June 13.