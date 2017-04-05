Corvallis boy, 7, injured falling from lawn mower

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Police say a 7-year-old Corvallis boy was severely injured when he fell off a riding lawnmower and into the mower blade.

Multiple media outlets reported the boy and his father were on the lawnmower Monday afternoon on the 1500 block of Southeast Bethel Avenue when he fell, suffering leg injuries.

The child was first taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Portland hospital.

His father was apparently driving the mower when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating.