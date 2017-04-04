Voodoo Doughnuts halts eating challenge after man dies

DENVER (AP) — A doughnut chain has suspended its eating challenge after a man choked to death at its Denver store.

Portland, Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnuts made the announcement in a statement to Denver news station KUSA-TV.

It comes after 42-year-old Travis Malouff died early Sunday trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds. Witness Julia Edelstein on Tuesday described the doughnut as the “size of a small cake.”

Winners get the doughnut for free and a button saying they won the challenge.

Malouff died the same day as a 20-year-old who had participated in a pancake-eating contest at Sacred Heart University in Hartford, Connecticut.