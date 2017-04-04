Vancouver apartment fire displaces 14 people

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A total of 14 people who lived at a 3-unit apartment in Vancouver are now looking for a place to live after fire swept through their building Monday.

Fire crews told KOIN 6 News they got a call from a woman who badly burned her hands in a kitchen fire. She made that call from a friend’s house, and when crews arrived found the building along SE 152nd still on fire.

Two of the 3 units are now uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is helping the 8 adults and 6 kids to find a temporary place to stay.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.