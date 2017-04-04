Uber, Lyft reps push for statewide regulations

The city of Eugene and others have voiced opposition to HB 3246

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a passenger in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport will be allowed to leave in an UberX car starting Thursday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Representatives for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are pushing a bill that would ensure the state of Oregon regulates them instead of individual cities.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports  representatives said at a Monday hearing that the bill would set statewide rules for the companies that would allow them to expand to cities such as Eugene and Springfield, where they are not currently operating.

Local governments such as the city of Eugene have voiced opposition to House Bill 3246, which would reverse their authority over taxis and ride-hailing services.

Under the bill, drivers for companies such as Lyft and Uber are considered independent contractors instead of employees. Those employers don’t have to pay payroll taxes, compensate drivers at minimum wage, or provide them with benefits and workers’ compensation insurance.

Eighteen Democrat and Republican lawmakers are sponsoring the bill.