Suspect in Vancouver hit-and-run arrested

CLARK CO., Wash. (KOIN) — A suspect in a Vancouver hit-and-run that left a man with critical injuries was taken into custody Tuesday, KOIN 6 News learned.

Joshua A. Johnson was driving a red Nissan Sentra on February 20 when he crashed into Paul Adams on NE 54th Avenue, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson, who has allegedly been on the run since the crash, was taken into custody Tuesday.

He faces charges of felony hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance, violation of a temporary restraining order and driving on a suspended license.

Adams suffered a broken back, 2 broken legs and broken ribs as a result of the crash. He said Johnson called him in the hospital ahead of his leg amputation.

“He called and told me how sorry he was,” Adams previously said.