Son pleads guilty over dad in freezer

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Ed Fitchett, whose father’s body was found in a freezer at Ed’s home more than a year after he died, pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges.

Ed, 57, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree abuse of a corpse and 6 counts of 1st-degree theft. When he was arrested on February 16, he was also charged with criminal mistreatment and ID theft.

His 87-year-old father, Conley, likely died in December 2015.

His brother, John, who spoke at the plea hearing, said his dad did not deserve to be put in a freezer. He added he hadn’t spoken to Ed for 24 years because of his lifestyle.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 84 months — 7 years — but the judge has not yet ruled on Ed’s sentence.

Marion County District Attorney Walter Beglan said in documents that Ed Fitchett did “unlawfully and intentionally remove or carry away a corpse” between December 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015. Ed was charged with then stealing the money that came to his father over the course of the next year.

“I love him. I mean, he’s my dad. I’d like to know where he’s at”

Ed Fitchett was very willing to talk with KOIN 6 News on February 13. As he stood on the porch, he said, “I love him. I mean, he’s my dad. I’d like to know where he’s at.”

But just steps from where that interview took place, investigators found the body of Henry Conley Fitchett during a search of the home a few days later.

Investigators said in a probable cause document released Friday that Ed Fitchett’s stepson called police on January 29 after “getting a confusing story” from Ed about where Conley was.

Ed told his stepson Conley was with Ed’s brother John. The stepson called his mother’s previous caregiver, who said Ed said Conley went to live with his other son, John, in La Grande.

But John told police he hadn’t seen Conley for 3 years and last spoke with him in late 2015.

Investigators also spoke with the landlord of the mobile home park where the Fitchetts lived and saw a note from Ed that said Conley left to live with his other son, John, in March 2016.

Ed was in charge of Conley’s money, including about $2000 per month in PERS and Social Security payments. Ed eventually admitted to police he was using some of that money to buy things on Amazon and for bills.

On February 16, investigators searched Fitchett’s mobile home and found the elderly man naked inside a vacuum-sealed bag in the freezer. Ed allegedly admitted he put his father’s body in the freezer but didn’t provide other details.

