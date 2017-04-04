PSU survey: 13% of undergrads report sex violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A just-released survey done by Portland State University revealed 13% of their undergraduate women reported sexual violence, well below the national average.

The national rate, between 21 and 23% of undergraduate women, comes from surveys done by the Association of American Universities and the US Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The PSU survey was conducted during the 2016 spring term. A total of 12,556 students were invited to take part and 19% — about 2400 — responded.

The Sexual Misconduct Campus Climate Survey shares insight into the experiences, perceptions and attitudes of students. The information will be used to tailor a campus-wide response to make students safer.