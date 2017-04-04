Portland a ‘shining city’ in solar power capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is among the top 20 US cities in installed solar capacity, a new report from the Environment America Research and Policy Center reveals.

The “Shining Cities” report said the US now has enough solar energy capacity to power 8.3 million homes. In turn, that would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 52.3 million metric tons each year.

The 20 cities on the list cover just one-tenth of 1% of the US land area but make up 5% of US solar capacity.

Portland was 17th on the list of 20 cities. San Diego, Los Angeles and Honolulu were the Top 3.

The report cites policies adopted that make it easier and more appealing for cities to use solar power, make it easier and cheaper to switch to solar power and expand access through policies and programs.