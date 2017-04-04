PBOT: More than 200 Biketown bikes vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 200 Biketown bicycles were vandalized Tuesday morning, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation is looking for any suspects.

Users of the public bike sharing system found bicycles with tires and seats slashed and spokes cut, PBOT said. Control screens on the bikes and informational panels at Biketown stations were also covered in graffiti.

“Vandalizing a Biketown bike is just as offensive as vandalizing a public bus or any other public property,” PBOT director Leah Treat said in a press release.

Bike Portland published a photo of a sign posted at one of the Biketown stations that reads: “This Biketown is now closed. Our city is not a corporate amusement park.”

The group Rose City Saboteurs posted the sign at the Biketown station at SE 12th and Gideon and is reportedly taking credit for the vandalism, Bike Portland reports.

PBOT will work with Portland Police Bureau to find whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should email Officer David Sanders.