Man charged for attacking woman at Gresham Sikh Temple

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Criminal charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man who is accused of attacking a woman inside a Sikh Temple.

Timothy Walter Schmidt allegedly attacked a woman on March 26 in the 19000 block of Southeast Stark.

The alleged victim told police that she had been living at the temple off and on for the past several weeks, according to court documents. After the woman finished praying around 9 p.m. that day, she went to the lobby where she saw Schmidt. He was inside smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer.

When the woman asked Schmidt to leave, he reportedly grabbed her and made comments about wanting to have sex with her.

Schmidt pulled out a weapon and told her not to call the police, according to court documents.

When someone else inside the temple confronted Schmidt about attacking the woman, Schmidt turned the knife towards that person, records show.

The case is being investigated by the Gresham Police Department. Schmidt is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and attempted assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.