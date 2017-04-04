Latest proposed PPS budget reduces, re-prioritizes

Related Coverage PPS looks ahead to possible budget, staff cuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest proposed budget for the Portland Public Schools is an overall reduction but re-prioritizes spending.

This proposed PPS budget of $616.3 million aligns to other large school districts in the state, officials said.

While there are reductions in the allocation of school staffing, contracts, utilities and consumables, there is a re-investment and reallocation for curriculum, literacy, school staffing and other big ticket items.

The is first official budget proposal. The board will consider it for approval on May 23 before a hearing. The proposal could be adopted on June 13.

To view a Powerpoint presentation of the proposed budget, click here.