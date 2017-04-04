AMF Pro bowling alley to become Target

Related Coverage Ribbon cut, city Target opens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The now-closed AMF Pro 300 bowling alley will soon be a Target.

The longtime bowling favorite on Powell Boulevard across from Hopworks will turn inton a small format Target in July 2018.

It will be similar in size and scope to the Galleria Target in downtown Portland that opened about 4 years ago. There will be groceries, clothes, toys, home items and a pharmacy when the new 32,100-square foot store opens.

In a statement, Michael Jenkins, the president of MAJ Development Corporation, said, “In addition to benefiting from the ideal location on Powell Boulevard, customers will conveniently have ample parking. The site will have upwards of 100 stalls including, covered parking, electronic car charging, and dedicated car share spaces. We see great success for Target at this location.”