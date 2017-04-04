2 Portland restaurant workers contract hepatitis A

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials are investigating after workers at 2 Cup and Saucer Cafe locations in Portland contracted hepatitis A, KOIN 6 News learned.

The first case of hepatitis A was reported on March 20, Multnomah County Health Department said. The Cup and Saucer Cafe employee stayed home from work and health officials reportedly vaccinated the rest of the restaurant’s staff.

A second person connected to the cafe reported having hepatitis A on April 3.

The health department is urging anyone who ate or drank at the Cup and Saucer on N Denver Avenue between March 22-29 to contact a healthcare provider to see if they should be vaccinated or receive any other kind of preventative care.

People who ate or drank at the Cup and Saucer on SE Hawthorne Boulevard between March 22-25 are being asked to do the same, according to health officials.

Those who ate or drank at the N Denver Avenue location between February 22 and March 21 should contact their health provider if they have hepatitis A symptoms.

“We consider the risk to be relatively low,” Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said in a press release. “But there are vaccines that can lower the risk of illness if given within 2 weeks of possible exposure.”

Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease that typically causes fever, tiredness, belly pain, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice, the health department said. It is highly contagious.

