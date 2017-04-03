Property owner: Eviction notice served on R2DToo

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp has been served with an eviction notice.

Michael Wright, one of four co-owners of the property where the camp is located, confirms the notice was served last week. It was first reported by the Portland Mercury.

“We met a couple weeks ago and they promised they would move when I gave them notice. I hope they live up to it,” Wright told the Portland Tribune on Monday afternoon.

R2DToo, as the camp is commonly known, is located on a vacant quarter block at Northwest 4th and Burnside. The Portland Development Commission has agreed to purchase the property for $1.2 million on April 7 if it is free and clear.

The City Council had promised to find a new location for the camp before the deadline, but two potential sites fell through and no new one has been announced. Wright said he was waiting to see if the council kept its promise, but could not wait any longer. He and the other owner have been sued by two Old Town property owners who say the camp is driving down the value of their properties.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Wright said.