Photos: North Carolina v. Gonzaga for NCAA title

Related Coverage 2 for the title: Gonzaga vs North Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — North Carolina and Gonzaga took the court for pregame warmups to boisterous cheers from their fan sections in the minutes leading up to the national championship game.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams walked onto the court casually chatting with a security guard before shaking hands with fans in the student section. Several minutes later, the Gonzaga team ran through the same tunnel to loud cheers from the Bulldogs fans.

Tar Heels players slapped hands with people on sidelines as they warmed up while Gonzaga fans waved signs proclaiming “Witness History.” North Carolina fans held up signs boasting of the school’s five NCAA national championships in men’s basketball.

North Carolina v. Gonzaga in NCAA Championship View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A vender displays a program outside University of Phoenix Stadium before the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Gonzaga and North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Gonzaga fans cheer before the championship game between North Carolina and Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks warms up before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) North Carolina fans cheer before the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Gonzaga fans cheer before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Gonzaga and North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) A North Carolina fan shows off her gloves before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Gonzaga and North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)