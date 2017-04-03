Photos: North Carolina v. Gonzaga for NCAA title

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — North Carolina and Gonzaga took the court for pregame warmups to boisterous cheers from their fan sections in the minutes leading up to the national championship game.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams walked onto the court casually chatting with a security guard before shaking hands with fans in the student section. Several minutes later, the Gonzaga team ran through the same tunnel to loud cheers from the Bulldogs fans.
Tar Heels players slapped hands with people on sidelines as they warmed up while Gonzaga fans waved signs proclaiming “Witness History.” North Carolina fans held up signs boasting of the school’s five NCAA national championships in men’s basketball.
North Carolina v. Gonzaga in NCAA Championship
North Carolina v. Gonzaga in NCAA Championship x
