Oregon State Police rescue ducklings from storm drain

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – To protect and serve and … rescue ducklings?

The Oregon State Police said Monday on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts that one of its troopers helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend.

Witnesses say a mother duck and her 10 ducklings were crossing the street when two of the babies were swept into the drain.

City workers removed several storm grates and a manhole cover so the trooper could reach the ducklings with a net.

The other eight ducklings successfully navigated the drain pipe and emerged in a nearby canal.

They were reunited with their mother and siblings and waddled away — apparently unharmed.