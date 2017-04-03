Oregon State Police rescue ducklings from storm drain

Two ducklings were swept into a storm drain

The Associated Press Published:
The Oregon State Police said Monday on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts that one of its troopers helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend. (Facebook)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – To protect and serve and … rescue ducklings?


The Oregon State Police said of its troopers helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend. (Facebook)

The Oregon State Police said Monday on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts that one of its troopers helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend.

Witnesses say a mother duck and her 10 ducklings were crossing the street when two of the babies were swept into the drain.

City workers removed several storm grates and a manhole cover so the trooper could reach the ducklings with a net.

The other eight ducklings successfully navigated the drain pipe and emerged in a nearby canal.

They were reunited with their mother and siblings and waddled away — apparently unharmed.