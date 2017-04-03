MAX track fixes to disrupt downtown commuters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –A major improvement to MAX tracks in downtown Portland is likely to cause serious disruptions for the duration of the project that is soon underway.

The MAX tracks at SW Morrison and Yamhill at 11th have seen more than 30 years of service. Beginning April 30, TriMet said they will begin improving the trackbed and replacing switches, plus filling in gaps and broken asphalt next to the rails.

The project runs from April 30 through May 20

“There comes a time when you need to be doing major maintenance and upgrades and improvements and that time is now for MAX,” TriMet’s Roberta Alstadt said. “Before the benefits of this project comes a little bit of disruption for our riders.”

Riders will see a major cutoff to MAX access downtown. The Blue and Red lines will be closed between Providence Park and the Rose Quarter, but will be replaced by shuttle buses through May 20.

“MAX riders should plan at least 30 to 45 minutes extra for their trips during this time,” she said.

The Portland Streetcar will also have to shut all their service on 10th and 11th, opting also for a shuttle system.

“We’re just asking people to be patient, be flexible,” said Portland Streetcar’s Dan Bower. “We’re going to have posters up, there’s a website up, just try to communicate with people as much as we can.”

There were also MAX closures downtown last summer, but officials believe these will be worse. For one thing, the project is 3 weeks instead of 2 weeks.