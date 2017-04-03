Lawsuit: Ex-elementary principal sexually abused girls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Deep Creek Elementary School principal is accused repeatedly molesting two students for years, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.

The lawsuit alleges Jeff Hayes, who is currently the Executive Director of City View Elementary Charter School in Hillsboro, started abusing the girls when they were in second grade in the Gresham-Barlow School District.

The first alleged abuse occurred from 2005-2008 and the second from 2007-2009. The girls are now 16 and 19. Their identities are not made public in the lawsuit.

The girls allege they have suffered years of severe psychological trauma as a result of the abuse. One of them alleges he sexually groomed her by inviting her into his office to instruct her on educational matters. He would touch her inappropriately and eventually raped her 20-25 time over three years.

One of the girls claims noneconomic damages of $20 million from the Gresham-Barlow School District and Hayes. The other seeks an unspecified but similar amount.

The lawsuit alleges the victims suffer from anxiety knowing Hayes still works with children in his current position and could be abusing other young girls.

The case is under investigation by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

KOIN 6 News will be speaking with the victims later today and will update this story.