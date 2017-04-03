Girl, 15, faces arson charge at West Linn HS

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old girl faces an arson charge after a fire broke out in the locker room at West Linn High School Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police and fire crews rushed to the school and found several small fires in the girl’s locker room. All the students were safely evacuated and the fires were quickly put out.

No one was hurt, but students were released early from school after parents were notified.

The girl was taken into custody and is now being held at the Donald E. Long facility in Portland on a charge of 1st-degree arson.

Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday, officials said.