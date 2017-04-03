Evicted tenant pleads no contest to attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN ) — A tenant who was evicted from his Portland apartment pleaded no contest Monday to 2 counts of attempted murder.

Reynaldo Diaz Cabrera was arrested in December 2016 after shooting 2 employees at the Cascadian Terrace Apartments. Police said the employees testified against Cabrera just hours before the shooting.

One victim was shot in the arm and chest, the other in the arm

Before court began Monday, Cabrera asked about the victims’ injuries and was told they suffered “lasting injuries.”

Cabrera will be officially sentenced May 19 to the plea deal of 13.5 years in prison.