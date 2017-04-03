Drugs, gun found in car during Portland traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Northeast Portland Saturday night, and police said they found a gun and drugs in their car.

Nathaniel Thomas Peters, 26, was driving when police pulled him over around 10:15 p.m. at NE 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street, Portland Police Bureau said.

Jamias Leondre Hart-Rasberry, 29, was a passenger in the car. Officers learned he had a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody without incident.

After arresting Hart-Rasberry and telling Peters to get out of the car, one of the officers said they saw a handgun in the seat-back of the passenger seat, police said.

Officers seized the handgun and also allegedly found 22 grams of crack cocaine, around 4 dozen Xanax pills and 2 pounds of marijuana in the car.

Peters was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, fourth-degree manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of cocaine.

Hart-Rasberry was booked on the same charges in addition to a parole violation and failing to register as a sex offender, according to police.