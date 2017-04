PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small dog is still missing Monday after the car she was in was stolen on Sunday afternoon.

Portland Police say Sydi Martens’ 1996 Honda Accord was stolen outside of Winco on NE 102nd Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

Her dog Brie, a 3-year-old Lhasa Apso was inside. Martens tells KOIN 6 News she is heartbroken and doing everything she can to find her dog.

The car has Oregon license plate number 828 JRE. Call police if you see it or Brie.