Beaverton man charged for selling used iPhones as new

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) – Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man for violating U.S. counterfeit laws after he was purporting to sell new iPhones.

Marius Malinauskas was packaging and selling used and counterfeit iPhone’s as new, in the box, on Amazon and eBay, according to Beaverton Police spokesperson Mike Rowe.

During a search of his residence, detectives found over 1,000 counterfeit iPhone boxes and 400 used or counterfeit iPhones, according to Rowe.

In February, prosecutors filed charges of first-degree trademark counterfeiting, theft and computer crime charges against Malinauskas.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.

Attempts to reach Malinauskas’ criminal defense attorney, Nicholas A. Heydenrych, have not been immediately successful.